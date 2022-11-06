South Tipp Group holding fundraiser today to build sheltered housing

Parents in a south tipp village have set up a fundraising organisation to build sheltered housing for young people with disabilities in their area

Positive Steps Together was set up in Newcastle October 2021.

They aim to develop a Day Care and Residential service for adults with intellectual disabilities.

The group is also hoping to be able to provide respite care for children with intellectual disabilities in Newcastle and surrounding areas

Despite Covid 19, to date the group have raised €52K ( thousand euro) through various events and with the help of local organisations

Positive Steps next fundraiser is a monster Auction today in the Ballymacberry Community Hall at 2pm.