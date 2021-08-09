South Tipp boil water notice to remain in place for much of this week

A Boil Water Notice affecting over 11,000 customers in south Tipperary is likely to remain in place for at least another few days.

On Friday, Irish Water announced the notice for the Ardfinnan Public Water Supply, due to elevated turbidity at the plant caused by recent heavy rainfall.

As well as Ardfinnan, areas affected stretch out to Newcastle, Clerihan, Cahir and parts of Waterford.

Cahir-based councillor Andy Moloney says they’re awaiting the results of ongoing testing this week.

“Following a few days of fully compliant results the HSE will review and make a determination to Irish Water on lifting the boil notice. It will probably be mid to late this week is what we’ve been told.”

“Irish Water will provide updates on their website but it’s not a quick fix – they’re not going to leave the water back until such time as they have it fully compliant.”