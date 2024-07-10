South Tipp based Company Secures €3 Million funding to expand operations in Europe and US

A Tipperary company has secured €3 million in funding to expand it’s operation in Europe and the US.

ZeroMission was founded by Tipperary woman Leah O’Dwyer in 2022 and is based at the Questum Acceleration Centre in Clonmel where they are working with the local enterprise office.

The business aims to accelerate the adoption of zero emission vehicles through smart and practical software solutions for fleet vehicle operations nationally and internationally.

ZeroMission fleet management software is already used by transit bus operators in California and, by leading US technology companies operating electric vehicles for employee commuter services.