A lecture recognising the life of a Tipperary athlete takes place in Thurles next week.

“Tom Kiely: Tipperary’s and Ireland’s greatest champion” is the title of the December lecture from the Tipperary People and Places Lectures Series.

Dr Kevin McCarthy presents an illustrated talk on Ballyneale native Tom Kiely and his life in athletics and the GAA.

The lecture takes place on Tuesday, December 14th at 7pm in The Source Theatre, Thurles.