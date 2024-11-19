LISTEN
Good Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby

Good Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby

LISTEN LIVE
advertisement

Snow expected in Tipperary on Thursday morning

Date:

Share:

News

We could be waking up to snow in Tipperary on Thursday morning

Met Éireann has issued a snow warning saying snowfall accumulations are expected across Munster from 4am on Thursday until midday with poor visibility and dangerous travelling conditions.

- Advertisement -

A yellow alert for ice and low temperatures kicks in locally and across the country tonight from 8pm until 10am tomorrow morning

And another will be in effect 8pm tomorrow night until 10am thursday.

Preparations are being made for the icy conditions tonight with roads being gritted across the county.

advertisement

Latest Sport

GAA

13% increase in Tipp GAA club match pass for 2025

The price of the Tipperary GAA club season pass is going up by...
GAA

Our Lady’s Templemore flying the Tipp flag in Harty Cup

The final round of group games gets underway in the Harty Cup this...
GAA

Fixture set for Cashel’s Munster intermediate hurling final

A fixture has been set for Cashel King Cormacs Munster final. The West Tipp...
Rugby

Cashel RFC record huge bounce-back win over Galway Corinthians

The Cashel RFC president says he's very proud of Cashel after their big...
advertisement

Catch-Up

Ar An Lá Seo

Ar An Lá Seo 19-11-24

Fáilte ar ais chuig eagrán nua de Ar An Lá Seo ar an...
Podcasts

Candidate Debate – Nenagh 1

The second Tipp FM Election Candidate Dail Debate took place live in nenagh...
Podcasts

Tipp Today Full Show 191124

On Tuesdays Tipp Today, we came live from Nenagh as Journalist Ronan Dodd...
advertisement

Follow us

Make sure to keep up to date and follow us on all platforms

Download Our App

Useful Links

© 2024 Tipp FM. All Rights Reserved.