Snow expected in Tipperary on Thursday morning

We could be waking up to snow in Tipperary on Thursday morning

Met Éireann has issued a snow warning saying snowfall accumulations are expected across Munster from 4am on Thursday until midday with poor visibility and dangerous travelling conditions.

A yellow alert for ice and low temperatures kicks in locally and across the country tonight from 8pm until 10am tomorrow morning

And another will be in effect 8pm tomorrow night until 10am thursday.

Preparations are being made for the icy conditions tonight with roads being gritted across the county.