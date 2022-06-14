Singletons in Tipp could find ‘the one’ this weekend at matchmaking event

Singletons in Tipperary could find ‘the one’ this weekend at a matchmaking event.

The village of Graignamanagh will be the venue for the outdoor ultimate singles weekend organised by ‘Siúl Linn’ and ‘Muddy Souls Adventures’.

These groups operate across the South East and recently held events in Tipperary and around the Galtees.

Single men from across Tipperary are being encouraged to sign up to spend a weekend hiking, kayaking, camping, and dating.

As part of the schedule, award-winning local activities provider Go With The Flow River Adventures will take singletons on an adventure to remember and Elaine from Siúl Linn will guide you every step of the way as you walk and hike some of the county’s most scenic trails.

Paul Rooney from Muddy Souls told Tipp FM that he wanted to help people meet someone away from the apps:

“ So many tell me they are having no luck on the apps, and they would love to find something, now is your chance. But, I am finding the men harder to get.”

“ Why not come and enjoy the craic, learn different personalities, and what a way to do it, going down a river… camping and hiking the next morning and letting it all out.”

Full details of the event, taking place from June 18 to 19, can be found :The Ultimate Outdoor Singles Weekend – Gránamanagh | Go With The Flow River Adventures (fareharbor.com)

Or on any of the organizer’s Instagram pages.