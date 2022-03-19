Silver Arch Family Resource Centre opens new office in Borrisokane

The Silver Arch Family Resource Centre has opened a new office in Borrisokane.

Silver Arch FRC provides community based support, information and advocacy services to individuals, families and groups in North Tipperary.

The centre which has its main base in Nenagh has been developing its outreach services to new areas in North Tipp in recent years including Newport, Borrisokane, and Cloughjordan.

CEO Caroline Lyndon says they will be offering services to both young and old with a number of programs being developed for elderly service users at the moment.

Their new office, which opened its doors earlier this month and CEO Caroline Lyndon explained why they chose Borrisokane:

“We identified the need for an outreach office in the very busy town of Borrisokane. I suppose its an area in North Tipp that has seen a high population growth, particularly in the youth category… and opening there would really help our services be more accessible to families in the area.”

She says that while there are currently no plans for more centers they are hopeful that may be possible in the future as there is an appetite there.

However, in the interim people can avail of some of the services online if in-person it not possible.