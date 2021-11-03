Significant overcrowding continues at UHL

71 people who have been admitted to University Hospital Limerick are without a bed today.

According to todays figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 45 of these are being cared for on trolleys around the Emergency Department with another 26 are in already full wards.

While the figure is down four on yesterday the hospital – which covers North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – is still by far the most overcrowded in the country.

Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has two patients without a bed today while nationally the figure stands at 481.