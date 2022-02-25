Significant funding for Tipp Town, Ballyporeen and Carrick on Suir

Almost €800,000 in funding has been allocated to Tipperary.

The money which will see half a million go to Tipperary Town, €200,000 in Ballyporeen, and €90,000 in Carrick-on-Suir comes under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Local Independent TD Michael Lowry has welcomed the news that the 26 acre, Hills site in Tipp Town, has been included, stating that it will allow for development of the existing facilities.

Speaking to Tipp FM Deputy Lowry said that co-operation would be needed between the council and the community.

” In particular with everyone who was using the venue at the moment, its very important that they sit down together and draw up a plan.”

Deputy Lowry went on to say that he is glad to see Tipperary Town being included in national funding initiatives and he is pleased to see the council and the task force being acknowledged.