Shortages of horticultural peat a threat to the industry

The unavailability of horticultural peat to the mushroom industry could threaten its future, according to a Tipperary factory spokesperson.

Peat is essential to mushroom factories and is one of the few raw ingredients that they require – if harvesting is prohibited, it would mean importing it at great cost and with a more significant carbon footprint.

Walsh Mushrooms in Golden employs up to 170 people.

Speaking to Tipp FM, the Managing Director Padraic O’Leary, explained the pivotal role that peat plays.

“There are moves to stop harvesting of peat in Ireland and the mushroom industry is totally reliant on peat – there is no alternative.

“There are many countries around the world who have no peat and their mushroom industries would have tried any and every alternative that they could and it never worked.

“That’s why they import peat at great cost.

“So the idea that there are alternatives out there is not the case.”

The Managing Director added that their company is a classic example of a circular economy, but peat is the only raw ingredient that they rely on.

They use by-products from other industries to make substrate, which allows them to grow the mushrooms. For example, they use wheat and straw from the cereal industry and chicken litter from the chicken industry.

When the mushroom crop is finished, this substrate goes back out onto the land as fertiliser and soil conditioner and in many cases, it goes back into cereal acreage to grow the next crop of wheat.

Mr O’Leary also pointed out that the entire mushroom industry would only need between 10 and 20 hectares of peat to supply them for a year.

He said that to import peat would not be financially viable or economically sustainable.

HSK Plants Ltd in Cahir depend on peat for all of their containerised plants – these represent 40% of the business.

They employ 45 people in the business in Grangemore, Cahir.

Managing Director, Niall Grogan feels that horticulture was forgotten when this ruling about peat was made.

He told Tipp FM that this problem needs to be revisited.

“I’ve been able to get peat from Bord na Mona up until literally last week, when I took in my last load.

“I took in one alternative load at Christmas from an English supplier, to try it on the plants – it is an alternative, albeit 50% dearer.

“To me, there is a solution. I think there should be a case made to allow for peat harvesting for certain horticultural sectors.

“The horticultural business really only uses, I think, 2% of what Bord na Mona used to harvest, the rest of it went on peat briquettes and such.

“Going forward, my cost is gone up 50% on 40% of what I do here.”

Both of these business people believe that if this issue is not resolved, it will put severe pressure on horticulture here and could threaten the future of local employment.