Shock after tragic passing of Tipp Hurler Dillon Quirke

The entire county and country is in shock tonight following the tragic passing of Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke.

The 24 year old passed away this evening after suddenly falling ill during a hurling match.

The talented hurler was lining out for his club Clonoulty Rossmore as they played Kilruane MacDonaghs in the Tipperary senior hurling championship and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel after he collapsed, where he passed away.

Following this tragic news, the Tipperary CCC has decided to call off all games under its jurisdiction this weekend.

Tipperary GAA has in the last few minutes released a statment extending its heartfelt and sincere sympathies to Dan, Hazel, Shannon, Kellie and the extended Quirke family.

Also, to the Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club and his teammates on the sad and tragic passing of the Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary hurler.

Tipperary GAA say they would like to thank all those who attended to Dillon in Semple Stadium and in Tipperary University Hospital this evening.

From all at Tipp FM we send our condolences to the family, friends, teammates, and all impacted by this loss tonight.