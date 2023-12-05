Shane MacGowan’s Funeral Mass time in Nenagh yet to be announced after details confirmed for procession in Dublin

Some of the details of Shane MacGowan’s funeral on Friday have been confirmed but the time of the Mass in Nenagh has yet to be announced.

He will be taken through Dublin on a horse-drawn carriage in the morning before his hearse and his family travel to Tipperary for Mass at St Mary of the Rosary Church in the afternoon.

The Pogues singer’s coffin will arrive at the carpark of the Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium at 10.30am and be transferred to a horse-drawn carriage.

The Artane Band and a piper will then lead the carriage and family cars onto South Lotts Road, across McMahon Bridge, and down Pearse Street to the junction of Lombard Street East and Westland Row.

It will then cross Westland Row and Lincoln Place into Fenian Street and then travel on to Denzille Lane where the coffin will be transferred back into the hearse privately.

The procession is expected to last about an hour and a quarter.

The hearse and family cars will then depart for Co Tipperary for the funeral Mass, which is open to the public and will take place in St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh.

The President Michael D Higgins is expected to attend.