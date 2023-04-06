Seven Tipperary heritage sites included in Community Monuments Fund

Over quarter of a million Euro has been allocated to Tipperary under the Community Monuments Fund
Seven local projects are among 140 archaeological heritage sites throughout the country to share in the €8 million tranche announced by Minister Malcolm Noonan.
This year’s CMF awards include €100,000 for Kilnarath Church, over €75,500 for Boolabaun Castle and nearly €30,000 for Purcell’s Castle in Loughmore.
The core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection, and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.
€100,000 for Kilnarath Church
€75,605 for Boolabaun Castle
€29,520 for Purcells Castle Loughmore
€28,832 for Loughloher Castle/Tower House
€12,915 for the Monastic Site in Emly
€8,487 for Kilsheelan
€1,283 for the Graves of the Leinstermen