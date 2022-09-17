All set for Obama Plaza Colour Run

The area around Moneygall will be a riot of colour tomorrow as the Barack Obama Plaza Colour Run makes a welcome return.

Large numbers are expected to take part in the 6 kilometre fund run which this year is in aid of the Moneygall Development Association.

The run starts at midday and is aimed at all age groups.

Manager of the Plaza Henry Healy says it will be both colourful and fun.

“At various stations throughout the 6 kilometre route you will be ‘destroyed’ in various colours of the rainbow. Every person that gets involved has a goody bag so they’ll be provided with a white t-shirt so that every colour will be visible on their tops as they return. They’ll be provided with sunglasses as well to protect their eyes from the colour powder.”

Registration starts at 10.45am on Sunday.