Series of vigils to take place in Tipperary to honour memory of Ashling Murphy

Tipperary will host multiple vigils this evening, as part of a nationwide show of support in memory of murdered teacher Ashling Murphy.

The earliest will be at the Cashel Plaza at 4pm and Banba Square in Nenagh at 4.30pm, followed by events at the Mainguard in Clonmel and the Cahir Castle car park at 6pm.

Vigils will be held at Thurles and Templemore town parks at 6.15pm, and there’s a further event at the Canon Hayes running track in Tipp Town at 7.30pm.

Anyone attending is asked to wear a mask, and to bring a candle if possible, to honour the memory of Ashling and show support for survivors of gender violence.