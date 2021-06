National Carers Week is underway with the estimated 6,000 family carers in Tipperary alone urged to reach out for advice and support.

Organised by Family Carers Ireland, this weeklong initiative includes a series of free online events which aim to help carers focus on their physical and mental health.

Activities include sessions on stress management, guided meditation, singing for fun and a quiz night.

Full details on how to register are available on familycarers.ie