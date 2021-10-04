Series of events planned for Tipperary Mental Health Week

Tipperary Mental Health Week gets underway today with events for all ages taking place up and down the county.

It’s the first time that the north and south Tipperary mental health groups have linked up for the annual event, and they’re receiving big support from Jigsaw, Tipperary ETB and local Family Resource Centres, among others.

There’s a mix of in-person and virtual events, and full details can be found on the social media pages for ‘Tipperary Mental Health Week’.

Margo Hayes is Vice-Chair of Tipperary Mental Health Week and Administrative Officer at Tipperary County Council:

“The theme of our week this year is ‘Connect’. I think we’ve all learned throughout the year how important it is to connect to people and to see your friends.

“So while we still have some webinars and online events, this year we are having face to face or ‘in-room’ meetings as well, and there are a few open days taking place. There’s one in Cluain in Clonmel, and C-Saw, and some workshops that people can actually attend.”

The Facebook page for Tipperary Mental Health week can be found here – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100072535220394