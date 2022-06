Members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association will be honoured tonight at a civic reception.

In appreciation of SEMRA’s significant contribution to society, a reception will be held at the Civic Offices of Tipp Town at 7 p.m.

The work of the volunteers will be recognised by Cathaoirleach Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan and elected members of the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District.

Since SEMRA’s inception in 1977, the crew has completed 500 rescues.