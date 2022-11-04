Semple management committee react to criticism of stadium

The Chairman of the Semple Stadium Management Committee has defended facilities at the grounds.

It follows criticism this week from Tipp FM listeners over access issues for the elderly or disabled.

Complaints were also made about the quality of the public address system at Semple and the visibility of the scoreboards.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Con Hogan said bad weather such as at last Sunday’s Senior Hurling final replay creates problems with access.

“Disabled access at Semple Stadium is at ground level. The wheelchairs can park along at the front of the stand and the accompanying people sit on the seats behind them and it works perfectly. The toilets are at that level as well – we never get a complaint.

“The problem happens when there’s rain because roof of the stand – like any stand – doesn’t really extend out to cover not alone the wheelchair area but a number of the seats behind it.”

Progress is being made on improving the scoreboard system in Semple Stadium.

Supporters at games have complained of problems seeing the display with one of them out of action for the best part of a year.

Con Hogan says a sponsor has been found to supply a new state of the art system.

“All this year for all the big matches we brought in a big screen but in the meantime we’ve been looking for a sponsor for a big screen. So instead of putting the old technology we’ll go to a totally new system where you’d have a big screen at the town end.

“Now we’ve secured a sponsor for that and we’ll have that in in the New Year. You’re talking in excess of about €150,000.”