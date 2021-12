A section of the M7 Limerick to Dublin motorway has been closed following a heavy hail shower.

Gardaí say both carriageways are currently closed between Junction 22 Roscrea and Junction 23 Moneygall due to hazardous conditions.

Diversions are in place and motorists in the area should take extreme care.

This follows a sudden sleet and hail shower and Gardaí were attending to three crashes before the road was closed.