Second consultation on Lough Derg Greenway taking place tomorrow

A second consultation on the proposed Lough Derg Greenway is taking place this week.

This is the second time the public has been invited to have their say on the lakeside amenity.

Tipperary County Council is currently holding a second public consultation phase on a 24km walking and cycling route between Ballina and Dromineer.

The Lough Derg Greenway would link the towns themselves as welln as improving accessibility to other local attractions.

Anyone interested is being asked to offer their thoughts on the Route Corridor Options for the project.

This consultation phase began at the end of November and will continue until Thursday, January 12th, however, there is an in person event scheduled for tomorrow.

It will take place at the Lakeside Hotel between 2pm and 7.30pm during which members of the project team will be available to discuss any concerns or questions about the proposals.

Hard copies of the plans and feedback forms are available from the Nenagh Civic Offices, and the Killaloe Public Library.