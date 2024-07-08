Search Underway for Missing Tipperary Teen

Tipperary Search and Rescue teams are in Cappawhite this lunchtime searching for a 14 year old boy who went missing over the weekend.

14 year old, Lee Crowe, was last seen on a CCTV camera outside the Community Centre in Cappawhite at 3.20am on Sunday morning.

The boy had been staying over at friend’s house on Saturday night on Main Street, Cappawhite.

There were inaccurate reports yesterday that he had left the house at 8am to walk home.

When last seen the boy was wearing a black top and a black pants, he is of slim build and has red hair.

The boy’s family are appealing to anyone with security cameras in the Cappawhite area to check the footage from early on Sunday morning.

Anyone with any information as to Lee’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670.