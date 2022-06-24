Search for relatives of couple found dead in Cloneen extended to Australia

The search for relatives of the couple found dead in Cloneen this week has been extended to Australia.

Gardaí have also contacted Interpol and police in the UK in the hopes of finding a connection to the couple, whose remains are believed to have lain untouched for 18 months.

Initially, the post mortem results came back inconclusive, but sources have told Tipp FM that Nicholas Smith reportedly died of natural causes while the cause of death of his wife Hilary remains inconclusive.

This would rule out the line of inquiry around murder suicide.

Clonmel based C-Saw has extended mental health support services to members of the community, who have been the subject of online criticism since the news broke.