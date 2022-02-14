It could be you! Search on for Ireland’s latest EuroMillions winner

There’s a major buzz around the twin towns of Ballina – Killaloe today following the news that the winning EuroMillions ticket from last Friday night was purchased locally.

The ticket – which is now worth €30.9 million – was bought at Larkins Gala Service Station in Ballina.

It remains to be seen if the winner is a local or not but Siobhan Larkin says it’s a welcome and much needed boost for the area.

“We’ve had two terribly hard years and its great to have a bit of excitement around the place. It’s good to have good news for a change.

“Already people are texting and starting to buzz and we all need an uplift and it couldn’t happen on a better day than Valentine’s Day so there’s a lot of love going around the shop.”

Fran Whearty from the National Lottery is in Ballina today. He says as yet no one has come forward to claim the prize.

“I think if somebody is listening at home and they’d won the €30 million they’d be straight up to Dublin straight away. But it’s a different story when you check your ticket and you find out that you’re after winning a huge amount of money like this.

“This is a massive life changing amount – its nearly generational that it would affect your family for many years to come. So people do like to a couple of days normally if they’re checking their tickets and some people as well they might contact us straight away so we’ll see how the day goes.”