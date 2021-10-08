School bus issue resolved for Thurles boy with additional education needs

Transport has been secured for a young Tipperary boy with additional education needs, who had been left without a bus to school.

Five-year-old Bobby Ryan from Thurles attends St Mary’s Boys School in Nenagh to meet his speech and language needs.

His father Patrick told Tipp Today earlier in the week that there were delays in securing Bobby a seat on a bus to Nenagh for this school year, and multiple TDs got involved to resolve the situation.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has thanked the Department of Education and Bus Éireann for their efforts this week:

“Funding for the school transport has been sanctioned for Bobby. Bus Eireann has contracted with a local bus operator to provide the service for Bobby.

“And the service will commence next Monday. I have been in contact with his parents, and they’re delighted. The school bus operator has been in touch with them to make arrangements for his collection on Monday morning.”