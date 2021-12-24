Santa Claus is coming to Tipp

Children all over Tipperary will be heading to bed early tonight to get up bright and early tomorrow morning to see what Santa has brought.

The big man himself will be chatting to Fran later on this morning on Tipp Today.

The Tipp FM news team managed to have a few words with him, ahead of the biggest night of the year for the North Pole workshop.

“Hi, children of Tipperary, I hope you’re all good.

“I received all your letters, they all arrived safely, and I’ve gone through them and my sleigh is all packed with all the goodies for you for tonight.

“I really hope you have been good during the year, which I know ye have been.

“It’s been a difficult year with Covid, but I’ve no doubt that ye’re all wearing ye’re masks and ye’re all well behaved and hopefully next year it will be much better than it is this year.

“So, please do what you’re asked and go to bed early tonight so that you’ll be up very early tomorrow morning.

“Go to bed early and we’ll see ye all during the night, Ho, Ho, Ho.”