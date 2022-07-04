Safe Pharmacy scheme rolled out in Tipperary

A number of Tipperary pharmacies are taking part in a new service to help victims of domestic abuse.

They are among almost 900 across the country involved in Safe Pharmacy, led by the Irish Pharmacy Union.

They will provide a safe space to anyone who requires it.

Jimmy O’Sullivan of O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Fethard is among those taking part.

“Pharmacies have a little purple sign on the door or window to say ‘This is a Safe Pharmacy.’

“Somebody who wishes to avail of the service will come into the pharmacy and just say to any member of staff ‘I wish to use the Safe Pharmacy.’ They’ll be taken straight away into the consultation room which will be totally private.

“Literally we will be giving them a phone to ring the local services that they need such as the Gardaí, the refuge centre or something like that.”

The Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre has welcomed the roll out of the new project aimed at supporting victims of domestic violent.

Natasha O’Keeffe is manager at the centre.

“There are people there to support you and I think the Safe Pharmacy programme gives someone an extra option. They may need just that little bit of support to make than phone call. Just somebody beside you.

“Often times if someone rings into the (Rape Crisis) support line they may have a friend with them or a mother or somebody. So that support to make that phone call is really critical. It also means they do have support outside of the relationship.”

The Rape Crisis Centre can be contacted o 1800 340 340.