Sadness at the passing of Denis O’Sullivan

Warm tributes are being paid following the death of a stalwart of radio and theatre in the Premier County.

Our great friend and former colleague here at Tipp FM Denis O’Sullivan has sadly passed away.

As well as being a popular radio presenter Denis was also a founder member of the Clonmel Theatre Guild back in 1969.

In a post on their Facebook page they described Denis O’Sullivan as a man of many talents who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.

Denis O’ will be laid to rest on Monday in St Patrick’s Cemetery after 1 o’clock Mass in Ss. Peter & Paul’s church.