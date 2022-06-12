Sadness across Tipperary & Limerick communities following sudden passing of Fr Loughlin Brennan

There is sadness in the county this morning following the death of a popular parish priest yesterday.

Fr Loughlin Brennan died suddenly on Saturday morning, with the alarm being raised after the Thurles native failed to show up for an appointment.

Fr Brennan was the parish priest in Murroe Boher in county Limerick.

Prayers were offered across the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly on Saturday evening as Fr Brennan worked in a number of parishes throughout the diocese.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.