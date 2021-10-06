Rural Independant Group Launch Pre Budget Submission

The Rural Independent Group is launching its Pre-Budget Submission today with a call for a regionally balanced and fairer recovery.

According to the Rural Independent TDs, areas outside of the cities have been forgotten, due to mismatched policies adopted by successive governments.

Group leader, Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath, says there has been chronic under-investment in infrastructure across our regions:

He said; “Everything is about the cities and there’s nothing for the Country, we’re seeing now with the M20 and the N24, there’s loads of money for the luas and other things but nothing for rural Ireland”