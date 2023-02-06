RSA says Tipp has enough NCT centres following Lowry’s call to add a third

There are enough NCT centres in County Tipperary according to the Road Safety Authority.

The body was responding to questions from Deputy Michael Lowry about the need to provide a third centre in the Premier.

The Thurles TD also asked for consideration to be given to increasing the testing lane capacity at the current National Car Testing Service centres in Cahir and Nenagh.

However the RSA says two centres are sufficient for the population of the Premier County.

“Tipperary is Ireland’s largest inland county with a population of 162,000.

“Again there’s a big waiting list for these tests to be concluded. What I’ve been told is that there’s a big backlog for the NCT going back to Covid which has never been cleared. They also have a problem in retaining and recruiting vehicle inspectors. Again it’s a major issue that has to be tackled by government.”