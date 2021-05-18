Routine cancer review appointments at UHL cancelled from Thursday

All routine cancer review appointments at the MidWestern Cancer Centre at University Hospital Limerick will be cancelled from this Thursday, until further notice.

Cancer patients with an appointment tomorrow (Wednesday) are advised to attend as scheduled, while chemotherapy and radiotherapy services will continue to operate each day.

Anybody with an urgent review appointment for haematology or oncology is asked to contact the MidWestern Cancer Centre at 061 482900 for further information

It’s another part of the fallout from the HSE cyber attack, which is causing severe disruption at hospitals across the country.

Management are reassuring patients that deferred appointments will be reassigned as soon as possible.

Dr Denis O’Keeffe, Consultant Haematologist, University Hospital Limerick, said: “We would like to reassure patients whose review appointments are deferred that their appointments will be reassigned as soon as it is possible to do so and services return to normal. We would like to stress that those patients who are on treatment, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and other ongoing treatments for their cancers can contact us on the above number.”

Elsewhere, UL Hospitals Group is emphasising that the Outpatients Department is cancelled unless the patient is contacted by the hospital.