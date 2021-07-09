Roscrea pharmacist welcomes news of extra Jannsen vaccines

A North Tipperary pharmacist has praised the enthusiastic uptake by young people of the vaccine for their age group.

Joan Burke of Roscrea Centre Pharmacy has welcomed the news that pharmacies are to receive another 100 doses of the single shot Jannsen vaccine.

She told Tipp Today that young people have eagerly accepted the opportunity to get vaccinated, as their waiting list displays.

Joan explained why she thinks the uptake has been so strong and positive.

“It’s one dose, and especially for younger people after a few weeks, they can feel a bit safer and they haven’t been out very much in fairness, a lot of them.

“I think it’s good for them to feel safe.

“They’re delighted, they’ve been really appreciative of the fact that they can come in, get the vaccine, one dose and off they go.

“For people who play sports, people who want to meet up with their friends, I suppose it’s freedom to a certain extent.

“I think also they want to feel safe.”

Joan also urged people to register both online in the HSE portal when they can and for all local pharmacies and when an appointment comes up, to simply cancel the other registrations.