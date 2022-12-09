Roscrea Enterprise and Community Hub to progress after long delays

The Roscrea Enterprise and Community Hub is finally set to progress after long delays.

To date the overall commitment to the hub has been €2.6 million with the REACH CLG board established to oversee and deliver the project.

Local TD Michael Lowry recently intervened and now Minister Heather Humphreys has confirmed today that it can go to tender.

Speaking to Tipp FM he said this will help to establish a location where Tipperary ETB can deliver courses to all people in the area:

“It is an exciting project where education training, enterprise entrepreneurship, and IT skills will be promoted and encouraged. The project will also help in the re generation of Roscrea Town Centre and will provide a modern IT work space for those who wish to avail of it.”