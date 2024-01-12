Roscrea Cllr calls for locals not to block refugee families from moving into Racket Hall

Roscrea Cllr Michael Smith is calling on residents of the north Tipperary town not to try and blockade Racket Hall to stop refugee families from moving in.

Protesters have been gathering outside the hotel since it was confirmed that it is being used as an emergency accommodation centre for families that’ve come to Ireland seeking International Protection.

There have been calls from some to blockade the hotel to physically prevent them from moving in.

But local Fianna Fail Cllr Smith says that won’t help matters or change the situation.

He says everyone needs to come together constructively to make the best of the situation:

”This is a private individual company, Swiftcastle Ltd, who have decided, for commercial reasons, or whatever reasons, to enter into a contract for 12 months.

”They are International Protection Applicants that are coming, and I don’t think that there’s going to be any change in this.

”So I think we have to work now to ensure, to work with the owners, to work with all the different agencies to make this work.