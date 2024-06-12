Roscrea Cllr Calls for Unity Following Local Elections

A Roscrea Councillor says its time for everyone in the town to start working together.

Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Smith was speaking after topping the poll in the Roscrea local area in the weekend elections.

But the vote took place in the midst of great division in Roscrea following the news that the Racket Hall hotel was closing to the public in order to be used as accomodation for refugees.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Cllr Michael Smith says the people have spoken and now those elected have to work together for the betterment of Roscrea