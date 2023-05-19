Rory Best to come through Tipp during Miles 2 Mayo walk

A Former International Rugby star is looking for support as he walks through Tipp this weekend.

Rory Best is currently embarking on his Miles to Mayo walk where he will walk over 300 km, across 8 Counties to raise €2M for Daisy Lodge in Cong.

He started this saying he wanted to give back and saw the benefits of the lodge in providing therapeutic, restorative breaks at a dedicated centre for children impacted by cancer across Ireland.

He is due in the Premier this Saturday starting in Roscrea, then moving to Moneygall, and onto Toomevara and Nenagh.

Speaking to Tipp today he explained that it is a cause close to his heart:

“The big draw for me was I am a father and I have been very very fortunate that I haven’t had to use any of these facilities but there are other families who do need them but also at some other point and you’d never know when you are going to be one call away, that is the sad thing when you talk to a lot of the families the parents say there was just a bit of mother’s instinct kicking in, they were fine they were just a bit low on energy or they were bruising easily or had a bit of headache and all of a sudden your life is turned upside down.”

Tipp’s former hurling manager will join Rory Best as he walks for the local leg of his Miles to Mayo walk.

Liam told Tipp Today that they would greatly appreciate all support from people in local communities as they walk through tomorrow :

“He enters in from Mountrath and into Roscrea and I would hope he gets the support that I think he requires. He goes from Roscrea into Moneygall right through Toomevara and into Nenagh then he will be heading in towards Limerick and certainly I would ask the people of Tipperary to come out and support Rory I think what he is doing is a fantastic thing for the less privileged and for families that have got really tough situations and if we can give them some level of comfort throughout that journey I think that it is really worthwhile.”