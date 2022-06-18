The Rock of Cashel will light up blue tonight to mark Aphasia Awareness Month.

Aphasia is a communication disorder caused by damage to areas of the brain that control language, and it affects 1 in 3 people who suffer from a stroke.

Stroke survivor, Martin Quinn, says the Rock lighting blue will be a significant moment in creating more awareness for Aphasia as it can often be a silent condition for sufferers.

He also thanked Minister Patrick O’Donovan and Thomas Nelligan of the Office of Public Works for their involvement in tonight’s occasion.