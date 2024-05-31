Much needed funding announced to tackle deteriorating road surfaces

Additional funding has been approved for regional and local roads in Tipperary which have suffered following months of extremely wet weather.

It’s part of a national allocation of €30 million announced by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

Tipperary County Council is to receive €1.7 million of this to deal specifically with the impact of climate change, which has contributed to a deterioration in the surface quality of certain parts of the network over the winter months.

Clonmel based Councillor Michael Murphy says the state of the roads is one of the issues being highlighted by people in the run-up to the local elections.

“The state of our road network is a big issue on the doorstep particularly after the extremely wet winter and indeed wet spring that we’ve had.

“Overall €30 million at the national level of which Tipperary is to get between €1.7 and €1.8 million. I’ve spoke repeatedly about the need to invest in communities – the best way to do that is through the local authority. We know where the opportunities are and we know where the challenges are.”