Major upgrade of N74 in Tipp Town

A €6 million scheme on the N74 out of Tipp Town has all the bells and whistles according to the Project Manager.

It covers approximately 1,250 metres starting at the Bansha Road Roundabout and finishing in the vicinity of the 60 km/h speed limit on the Cashel side of the town.

The project is co-funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Uisce Éireann.

As well as an upgrade of the road surface there will also be widening and extensions of footpaths and a new signal-controlled pedestrian crossing at the Irish Wheelchair Association building.

Senior Executive Engineer with Tipperary County Council Michael Woulfe says significant other works are also being carried out.

“We’re doing a new surface water drainage system which actually includes flood alleviation works at Pike Cross. People will know there that there has been significant flooding there and there’s a significant piece of infrastructure going in there to sort out that problem.

We’re doing new watermains. There’s new sewerage infrastructure. We’re completely upgrading the public lighting, we’re undergrounding all the overhead power lines. We’re future proofing a number of services including Eir and Enet.”