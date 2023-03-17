Discontent after road is removed from roads programme in Clonmel

There was some discontent among Clonmel councillors after a road was removed from the roads programme in the district.

At this month’s meeting of the Borough Senior Engineers admitted that the Ballyglasheen Road or the LP-65072 was incorrectly placed on the Regional Improvements Programme for 2024.

Members were informed that this is a tertiary road and therefore is ineligible for the scheme but would meet the criteria for the CIS scheme.

Fine Gael’s Michael Murphy said he objected to this removal as residents in the area were expecting this to be done and further questioned why it had taken 15 months.

However, despite this objection he was told it simply wasn’t entitled to be on the R.I programme and would compromise the consistency and integrity of CIS should they leave it.