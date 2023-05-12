Ardfinnan Bridge project hits major stumbling block

The National Transport Authority has removed Ardfinnan Bridge from the list of projects for their Active Travel Programme allocations for this year.

This is despite what many people understood to be a firm commitment from Government that funding would be provided for the long awaited project.

At present the bridge is controlled by traffic lights which locals say are leading to dangerous conditions for pedestrians and children attending the nearby primary school.

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne says the news is disappointing to say the least.

“This is going on now since 2015 more or less – assurances and promises had been made down through the years. The reports were done and the second option of putting the cantilever bridge – an independent footbridge – was the preferred option. But for some reason now the NTA have removed the Ardfinnan bridge from the project and rejected the findings.”

Deputy Browne says this is a major blow for the local community.

“The Community Council have asked us to raise it with the Government again and I can assure them that’s what we will be doing and we’ll be engaging with the NTA to see if we can get it back on the programme. And if not what reasons do they have for taking it off of it.”