Young boy hospitalised following incident in Tipp Town

Gardaí in Tipp Town are appealing for witnesses to two collisions which occurred this weekend.

The first happened at around 6.20 last evening at Carrowclough when a child thought to be 5 or 6 years old was struck by a car. He was initially taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel but has since been transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

The second incident happened in Dundrum shortly before 6.30 this morning.

A car crashed into a pole – all three men who were in the vehicle have been taken to University Hospital Limerick.

Any information on either of these incidents can be given to Tipp Town Gardaí on 062 51212.