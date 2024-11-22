Warning for low temperatures and ice across the Premier

Locals across Tipperary are being warned to take extra care again this morning with a yellow alert for ice and low temperatures in effect until midday.

The Premier County escaped the worst effects of the orange warning for snow and ice yesterday although some areas like Aherlow, Upperchurch and the Borrisoleigh to Templemore road did need to be cleared by county council roads crews.

All the main routes have been salted again overnight but drivers and pedestrians are warned of hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths this morning.

Storm Bert is also due to hit tonight and a yellow alert has already issued for later in Tipperary with strong wind and rain expected from 8pm.

That has already been made an Orange level warning for neighbouring counties like Cork and Galway, along with Kerry.

Roads Director with the county council Liam Brett says there could be upgrades locally so he’s asking locals to keep an eye out for the latest forecast and warnings from Met Éireann.