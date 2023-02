Gardaí in Tipperary have seized a car they caught speeding while on patrol.

The vehicle was stopped going 145km/h on the M8 motorway yesterday – 25km/h over the speed limit.

Following a check on the Garda Mobility App, it showed that the driver of the car had never held a driving licence, and therefore was uninsured.

The silver Opel Corsa was seized by the Gardaí and prosecution has begun against the driver.