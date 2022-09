Not being taxed for over 1,000 days was just one of the offences found when members of the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in Roscrea yesterday.

The joint operation with the Road Safety authority led to officers stopping a New Holland tractor on which the tax had expired in 2019.

A further inspection revealed a number of defects on the vehicle which was subsequently seized by Gardaí.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices will follow for the driver.