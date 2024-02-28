Toddler injured in Holycross crash

A young child was among those injured in the multi-vehicle crash in the village of Holycross last evening.

Four people were hospitalised following the collision which happened around 6.45pm on the R660 Holycross to Thurles road.

A three year old child suffered serious but not life threatening injuries in the three-car crash which led to the road being closed overnight and this morning.

It has since reopened following an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

A man was arrested following the collision and detained by Gardaí.