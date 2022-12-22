Tipperary Gardaí highlight dangers of drink and drug driving

With parties and visits to family and friends a big part of the Christmas and New Year celebrations people in Tipperary are being urged to take care on the roads.

Gardaí in the Tipperary Division have made a significant number of arrests in 2022 for both drink and drug driving.

At this time of year weather conditions can be poor at this time of year leading to difficult driving conditions.

Eight people have been killed on the roads of Tipperary this year. Inspector James White from Thurles Garda Station is urging us not to add to that number.

“Nationally we’ve lost 155 lives – which is an increase of 27 on the same time last year.

“In addition 43 people have been arrested on the roads of Tipperary so far this year on suspicion of drug driving and a further 264 on suspicion of drink driving.

“Our appeal to people this year is never ever drink and drive. Do not be a statistic this Christmas.”