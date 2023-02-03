Tipperary Gardaí continue crackdown on driving offences

Gardaí across Tipperary have arrested a number of people due to drink or drug driving in recent weeks.

There were eight people in total across the Division arrested over the last fortnight.

Starting in Clonmel over the past two weeks there were two people arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, which can mean either alcohol or drugs.

Both individuals will now face a court appearance.

Over in Tipp Town Gardaí found four people drink driving. They were all arrested and await court dates.

Two arrests were then made in the same time period in the Thurles District.

These people are also suspected of drunken driving, however, test results are pending in both of these cases.

As we head into the Bank Holiday weekend Gardaí in Tipperary are again appealing to motorists to never drink or take drugs and drive.