Some Tipperary drivers waiting up to six months to sit test

Over 650 people are waiting for an appointment to sit their driving test in the Premier County.

210 of these are waiting to do their test in Thurles, 192 in Clonmel, 141 in Tipp Town and 116 in Nenagh.

The figures – which were provided to Deputy Michael Lowry – also show that 452 drivers are scheduled to take their test in the coming weeks.

The Independent TD says the lengthy wait for a test is proving a major issue with some having to wait for up to six months.

“This delay impacts particularly on people who need a full licence to take up job opportunities or to enable them to drive to work.

“Prolonged waiting times must be tackled and reduced.

“I brought this up with the Department of Transport and I queried as to why there are such delays in Tipperary. I’ve requested that additional resources be made available to the Road Safety Authority to enable it to reduce the driving test waiting times.”